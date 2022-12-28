Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
A John Deere skid steer was taken from a job site on Highway 40 near Independence and is still missing. A Caterpillar skid steer was taken from a construction site on I-55, and has since been recovered.
Deputies identified a person of interest in the thefts driving a white pickup truck and pulling one of the skid steers on a pull trailer.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous line at (1-800) 554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University issues statement after student killed in New Orleans shooting
-
WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish
-
Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project
-
Southwest calls situation 'unacceptable' as nearly 40 flights out of MSY canceled
-
Child dead after being pulled from freezing water on Christmas Eve; coroner...