Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.

A John Deere skid steer was taken from a job site on Highway 40 near Independence and is still missing. A Caterpillar skid steer was taken from a construction site on I-55, and has since been recovered.

Deputies identified a person of interest in the thefts driving a white pickup truck and pulling one of the skid steers on a pull trailer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous line at (1-800) 554-5245.