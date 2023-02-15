Sheriff: Nearly $500K, 8 guns and assortment of illegal drugs seized in St. Tammany Parish

LACOMBE - A nearly year-long investigation into drug trafficking in St. Tammany Parish came to an end Tuesday when deputies and State Police arrested four people and seized nearly half a million dollars in suspected drug proceeds.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies targeted suspected drug dealer Reginald Schneider in March 2022. From there, deputies believed Schneider was working with Willie Wilson, Kimberly Kerr and Miranda Moran.

Tuesday, deputies stopped a truck in Lacombe that Wilson and Kerr were in. While searching the vehicle, deputies found 28.2 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Afterward, deputies and troopers executed search warrants at three homes in the Lacombe area and found the following items: 178.4 grams of cocaine, 58.3 grams of methamphetamine, 23.9 grams of fentanyl, 66 doses of oxycodone, 85.4 grams of marijuana and an assortment of drug paraphernalia. Detectives also recovered eight firearms, four of which were reported stolen.

At one of the properties, deputies seized a camera system, two trucks, a Polaris side-by-side and close to a half million dollars in suspected drug money.

The following people were arrested:

Reginald P. Schneider- 6 counts Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS, 6 counts Illegal Possession of a Weapon in presence of a CDS, 6 counts Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, 4 counts Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, 1 count Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses, 1 count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Willie L. Wilson - 3 counts Distribution of a Schedule II CDS, 1 count Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS, 1 count Possession of a Schedule II CDS, 1 count Illegal Possession of a Weapon in presence of a CDS, 1 count Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, 1 count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kimberly Kerr - 1 count Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS, 1 count Possession of a Schedule II CDS, 2 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 1 count Fugitive out of Louisiana Probation and Parole

Miranda J. Moran - 2 counts Possession of Schedule II CDS, 1 Count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 1 Count Possession of a Schedule I CDS