Pointe Coupee superintendent issues statement following fight at Livonia High School
LIVONIA - The Pointe Coupee superintendent issued a statement after a fight broke out at Livonia High School on Monday, resulting in one student being hospitalized.
WBRZ reported that a student was stabbed with a pencil during a fight and taken to the hospital Monday.
Kim Canezaro, the school system's superintendent, said "a number of students have engaged in behaviors that disrupt the learning experience for their peers" at Livonia High School. She also said any students that commit serious offenses will be removed from campus and given due process, which "may result in an alternate educational placement."
"We regret the events that occurred this week; however, we remain focused on educating our students and being a support system for our faculty and staff," Canezaro said.
