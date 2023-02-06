Sheriff: Man was carrying infant when he shot victim in Ascension Parish, fled from deputies

ST. AMANT - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly fled from a shooting scene with his infant child Monday morning.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting victim near John Leblanc Boulevard and Airline Highway shortly after midnight Monday morning. The victim told deputies he had been shot by Tyron Jones, 35, along Highway 22. The victim also said Jones fled the scene while holding his infant child.

The APSO searched the area overnight. Around 8 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a man holding an infant knocking on a door to a residence on Highway 22. The man was identified as Jones and was taken into custody without incident.

Jones was arrested and booked for attempted second-degree murder, child endangerment, child desertion, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. Deputies say more charges may be pending.