Sheriff: Man shot during brawl after his father's funeral in West Feliciana Parish

James Blake

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man was shot after a fight broke out after his father's funeral in rural West Feliciana Parish on Monday.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to the shooting at a home on LA 966 in St. Francisville on Monday, Dec. 19. At the scene, deputies found 51-year-old Michael Lancaster of Spanish Fort, Alabama, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

Deputies discovered Lancaster was shot by 66-year-old James Blake of Kasilof, Alaska, after the two got into an argument at Lancaster's father's funeral. The dispute reportedly continued at a family gathering at that house later the same day.

Witnesses said the men started fighting outside the home when Blake pulled out a handgun and shot Lancaster.

Lancaster was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, according to the sheriff's office.

Blake was treated for injuries he got in the fight before he was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center for attempted second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $175,000.

The connection between the two men was not immediately available.