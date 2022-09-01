93°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media
DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking into how surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail made its way onto social media this week.
The sheriff's office released a statement Thursday morning saying it is reviewing how the video was taken and who released it after the video began circulating on Instagram. The department is also looking into the circumstances surrounding the fight itself.
“Our Corrections Officers are challenged every day to keep our communities safe. I commend the men and women of the Ascension Parish Jail Division who are dedicated to the safety and welfare of our inmate population and safety and security of our faculty," Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two BRPD officers arrested amid corruption probe
-
Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media
-
Brawl between students forces lockdown at Livonia High
-
Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from...
-
Three people injured after several-car pileup on LA-1