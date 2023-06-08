Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Intruder shot dead during Gonzales home invasion, was likely on drugs
PRAIRIEVILLE - A homeowner shot and killed a man who was seemingly on drugs when he tried to break into a house in Ascension Parish over the weekend.
Sheriff Bobby Webre told WBRZ on Thursday that 20-year-old Kameron Serigny of Gonzales was shot as he tried to force his way into the home on Tiggy Duplessis Road early Sunday morning.
Investigators believe the intruder used an "illegal substance" just before the break-in attempt.
"He was pulling his hair and eating grass," Sheriff Webre said. "He took his shirt off and continued acting crazy and ignored repeated warnings by the homeowner to get off his property."
Webre said the homeowner's wife was on the phone with 911 dispatch the entire time. At that point, the man continued coming toward the rear entrance of the house when the homeowner fired a shot.
At that point, the suspect became enraged and was shot again. He died in the living room of the home after falling through a window, according to Webre.
The homeowner is not facing any criminal charges at this time.
