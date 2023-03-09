Sheriff: All clear after investigation into suspicious bag at Livonia train yard, no threat to the public

LIVONIA - A "suspicious backpack" found in a rail yard prompted a large response from law enforcement officials concerned that there could be hazardous materials in nearby train cars.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the situation was all clear as of 8 p.m. Thursday and that all roads in the area have been reopened. Deputies on the scene told WBRZ that the situation posed no danger to the public.

Read the sheriff's full statement below:

Earlier this evening, our agency was notified of a suspicious bag located at the Union Pacific Rail yard in Livonia. Based on our preliminary investigation, we did not believe that the suspicious bag was a danger to the public; however, we did our due diligence by continuing our investigation with the assistance of Louisiana State Police among other agencies.

As of 8:00pm on March 9, 2023, the ALL CLEAR has been issued and business has resumed as usual. Please note that we will always ensure safety first when we are investigating these types of incidents; had there been any information to support any form a danger to the public, we would have immediately notified you all.

Please continue to keep law enforcement in your prayers as we ensure public safety.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, the bag was found on a rail car on the Union Pacific railroad, and authorities were unsure what was inside. The department called in State Police for assistance in the investigation.