LSP: Oklahoma man arrested for sending explicit messages to Louisiana trooper posing as 15-year-old

BATON ROUGE — An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly sent sexually inappropriate messages to a Louisiana State Police trooper who was posing as a 15-year-old.

LSP said it, with help from the FBI, began an undercover operation in January targeting people sexually exploiting children on social media.

Jason Edgar Daniel, a 40-year-old registered sex offender in Oklahoma, allegedly sent an undercover trooper several explicit messages.

On Monday, FBI agents arrested Daniel on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, attempted production of child sexual abuse material and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. LSP said he also admitted to having child pornography on his phone.

Daniel now awaits extradition to East Baton Rouge Parish.