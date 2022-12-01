Sheriff: 14-year-old arrested over threatening note left in Assumption school bathroom

PIERRE PART - A teenage boy was arrested after administrators found a threat inside a school bathroom Wednesday.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old was arrested after the "threatening note" was discovered Wednesday at Pierre Part Elementary.

Deputies said they ultimately found no weapons or any other sign of an actual threat at the school.

The teen, who now faces a terrorizing charge, was released back into the custody of his parents.