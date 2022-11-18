Sheriff: 13-year-old boy killed by stray bullet from target practice in Pointe Coupee

NEW ROADS - A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a stray bullet in a target practice accident Friday evening.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on the Mississippi River levee by Saizon Road in New Roads. The 13-year-old was hit by a stray bullet from a nearby group who were reportedly target practicing.

"I have taught gun safety to the youth in our parish for most of my adult life," said Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux. "I cannot stress the importance enough of knowing your target, the trajectory of a bullet, and what lies beyond that intended target. The family of this child will not be celebrating Thanksgiving or Christmas with their beloved boy. Please keep his family and our community in your prayers."

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.