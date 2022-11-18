49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: 13-year-old boy killed by stray bullet from target practice in Pointe Coupee

1 hour 42 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, November 18 2022 Nov 18, 2022 November 18, 2022 8:37 PM November 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

NEW ROADS - A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a stray bullet in a target practice accident Friday evening.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on the Mississippi River levee by Saizon Road in New Roads. The 13-year-old was hit by a stray bullet from a nearby group who were reportedly target practicing.

"I have taught gun safety to the youth in our parish for most of my adult life," said Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux. "I cannot stress the importance enough of knowing your target, the trajectory of a bullet, and what lies beyond that intended target. The family of this child will not be celebrating Thanksgiving or Christmas with their beloved boy. Please keep his family and our community in your prayers."

No additional details were immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days