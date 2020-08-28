82°
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Lake Charles area; I-10 reopened from southwest Louisiana to Texas line
State police say travel restrictions along I-10 from the Louisiana-Texas state line through southwest Louisiana have been lifted Friday.
LSP announced Friday afternoon closures along the interstate caused by Hurricane Laura, which began Wednesday night, prompted by Hurricane Laura.
State police also say the shelter-in-place order prompted by a chemical fire in the Lake Charles area has been lifted.
