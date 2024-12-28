Latest Weather Blog
She's back, 'Howbow Dah?'
BATON ROUGE – Danielle Bregoli, the teen who created a social media uproar with her phrase “cash me ousside” on the Dr. Phil show returns to the program Friday afternoon on WBRZ.
Bregoli was in the news earlier this week when she and her mom were kicked off an airplane after fighting with a passenger. The passenger was also dismissed and all three were banned from flying with the carrier ever again.
Bregoli is known for her bizarre phrase, which she shouted on the television show when the audience laughed at her unhinged behavior. Bregoli was featured on the episode that highlighted teenage girls who can't be controlled by their parents.
Friday, Danielle Bregoli returns to Dr. Phil with her mother, Barbara Ann, to discuss Danielle's four-and-a-half months at a top-level treatment facility. In a news release ahead of the show airing Friday, producers said viewers will see a side of Danielle they have never seen before.
Dr. Phil is seen weekdays at 3 p.m. on WBRZ Channel 2 followed by the region's only early-afternoon newscast, WBRZ News 2 at 4:00.
