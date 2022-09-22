Shake-up at CATS: Top administrator fired after Nakamoto exposed failed drug test, unpaid bills

BATON ROUGE - A high-ranking CATS employee will no longer be handling the bus system's money after a series of reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposing that he tested positive for meth and that the organization had fallen behind on its bills.

The CATS board voted unanimously Tuesday to remove comptroller John Cutrone and former CEO Bill Deville as signatories on the bus system's bank accounts.

Cutrone and Deville were the focus of several reports from Chief Investigator Nakamoto amid a flurry of problems at CATS.

Deville was ultimately removed as CEO in April but was allowed to stay on in a different role, keeping his salary. The board voted to oust him from CATS altogether in June.

After months of refusing to comment on Cutrone's employment status, CATS released a statement Wednesday.

"CATS can confirm that Mr. Cutrone’s employment was terminated prior to last night's Board actions. Due to privacy issues we will not be making any further comment at this time. Today, and everyday, our focus at CATS is on providing the people of Baton Rouge and Baker with quality, efficient, and safe transportation that connects them with the people and places that matter to them.

CATS is currently accepting applications for a Chief Financial Officer."