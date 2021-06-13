95°
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of metro Baton Rouge

Sunday, June 13 2021
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 7PM for the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of the WBRZ viewing area in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concern in any stronger storms that develop.

 


