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Several stores at Juban Crossing closed; store say closures result of electrical fire in mall

3 hours 7 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 4:38 PM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Several stores at the Juban Crossing shopping center were closed Tuesday, with notices on doors saying the closures were due to an electrical fire.

The notices say that the fire department shut down the stores, with some stores saying they are hoping to re-open Wednesday.

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WBRZ reached out to authorities for more information on the fires.

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