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Jefferson Highway at Floynell Drive blocked due to downed power lines; crews on scene
ST. GEORGE — Jefferson Highway at Floynell Drive was closed Wednesday morning due to downed power lines.
By 9:30 a.m., crews arrived at the scene to address the downed lines.
The roadway is completely blocked while this work is being done, St. George Fire officials said.
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