Suspected homemade explosive devices found in St. Mary Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

AMELIA — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said they found multiple suspected homemade explosive devices in a storage facility at the Amelia Bridge on Friday.

Deputies say they secured the scene and contacted residents in the area to ensure their safety. Officials assured that at this time there is no danger to the public.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area while deputies continue to investigate. Louisiana State Police and ATF said they will safely assess and dispose of the devices. 

