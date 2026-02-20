84°
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosts black history program
BATON ROUGE — The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted a black history program on Friday, honoring the legacy, culture, and contributions of African Americans.
The event, hosted in collaboration with Councilwoman Twahna P. Harris, featured reflections, educational elements and community engagement designed to inform community members.
"This program is an opportunity to reflect on our shared history, celebrate achievements, and continue the work of unity and progress inspired by Dr. King’s legacy,” Councilwoman Harris said.
