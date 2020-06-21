Several rainy days ahead this week

Tonight and Tomorrow: After some heavy afternoon storms, we'll begin to quiet down overnight. A few clouds will remain with lows around 74. Tomorrow, expect a dry start to the day. By the afternoon, we'll see another round of showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be around 60%. Highs will be near 87.

Looking Ahead: Humidity has begun to make a comeback across south Louisiana. Our comfortable mornings have returned to more sticky mornings. Not only will our humidity continue to be on the rise, so will the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Through next week, we will transition into a more active pattern with daily showers and thunderstorms. Over the next seven days, we could pick up anywhere from 2" - 3" of rain across the viewing area. Overall, that is fairly manageable. Flooding concerns occur when those type of rainfall totals occur in a short amount of time.

Remember, with any summertime showers and storms, heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are always possible.

