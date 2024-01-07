47°
Several people hurt at Atalco Gramercy plant
GRAMERCY - Several people were hurt in an incident at the Atalco Gramercy plant Sunday afternoon.
Emergency officials said five people were taken to hospitals, including three who were airlifted from the plant with critical injuries from burns.
No more information about the incident was immediately available.
