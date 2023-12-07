51°
Several donkeys on the loose in Tangipahoa Parish

Thursday, December 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office advises those within the area to look out for several donkeys on the loose.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office, deputies are currently on Highway 440 in the Bolivar area looking for many loose donkeys in the highway between Highway 1061 and Olon Bankston Road.

Police advise anyone with information on who may own the donkeys to contact the Sheriff's Office as soon as possible.

