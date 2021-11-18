Latest Weather Blog
Entergy says power has been restored to Ascension Parish Schools
ASCENSION PARISH SCHOOLS - Several schools in Ascension Parish experienced weather-related outages Thursday morning and as of 8:20 a.m. Entergy says power has been restored.
It was around to a Facebook post on Ascension Parish Schools' official account, it was shortly before 8 a.m. when power went out at Dutchtown Primary, Dutchtown Middle, and Dutchtown High School campuses, which meant phone service was also been interrupted.
The school systems posted, "We are planning for a normal school day with appropriate adjustments until power can be restored. Fortunately, breakfast was prepared before the power outage so there will be no interruptions to breakfast service for students."
School officials said they believed the outage was a result of the early morning storm.
WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on the storm, and in addition to updating viewers with weather forecasts throughout the morning on 2une In, the Weather Team can be followed all day on Facebook and Twitter.
