76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire Department respond to house fire on Byron Street

1 hour 43 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 4:15 AM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Byron Street, just before 10 p.m. Sunday night.  

The fire was coming from a detached garage in the back of the house. 

Fire officials said the fire was intentionally set. 

The house caught fire on April 20th, 2026 because of an electrical wiring issue. 

No injuries were reported.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days