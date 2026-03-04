Latest Weather Blog
Pentagon releases remaining two names of soldiers killed in Kuwait attack
The Pentagon on Wednesday night released the last two names of the six U.S. soldiers killed in a Kuwait attack.
The soldiers identified were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento and Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa.
The Pentagon said Marzan was at the scene when a drone strike hit the command center in Kuwait and is “believed to be the individual who perished at the scene,” according to a statement. A medical examiner will confirm identification, the Pentagon said.
The Pentagon listed O’Brien’s home address as Indianola but his listed address is in Waukee. Both are suburbs of Des Moines.
Four soldiers were previously identified by the Pentagon on Tuesday.
They died Sunday when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, just a day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran. Iran responded by launching missiles and drones against Israel and several Gulf Arab states that host U.S. armed forces.
