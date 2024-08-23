80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Seven-year-old hit, killed by school bus after getting off to go home

59 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2024 Aug 23, 2024 August 23, 2024 7:35 AM August 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MONTEGUT - A seven-year-old was hit and killed by a school bus he had just gotten off of to go home from school Thursday. 

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened on LA-665 in Montegut, a town southeast of Houma. Jeremiah Falgout, 7, got off the bus, and as the bus driver continued their route, Falgout was struck by the bus and was critically injured. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Trending News

While impairment was not suspected, the bus driver was subjected to a breath test which showed no alcohol detected. No one else was injured in the crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days