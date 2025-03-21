Seven people taken to hospital carbon monoxide exposure; BRFD warns of gas' dangers

BATON ROUGE - The fire department said seven people were taken to the hospital Friday morning for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said seven people were taken to the hospital from a residence on Brady Street, all with symptoms consistent with signs of exposure to the gas.

Hazmat teams believe the gas was coming from a gas-powered HVAC system.

BRFD used the opportunity to remind the community that CO is odorless, tasteless and colorless. Symptoms include a headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and fatigue.

To keep your home safe, you can install CO detectors on every level of your home and test them monthly.