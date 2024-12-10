Seven LSU Tigers make 2024 All-SEC Football teams

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference announced players that made the 2024 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team. Two of those players are LSU Tigers.

Left tackle Will Campbell was named first team on the offensive line. Campbell, a three year starter, declared for the NFL Draft shortly after the regular season ended. He was a key part to the highly effective and arguably best offense in the country in 2023.

Sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks was named to the first team as well. In his second year in Baton Rouge, Weeks became a household name with 119 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Right tackle Emery Jones Jr., defensive end Bradyn Swinson and kicker Aeron Burrell made the second team All-SEC for their respective positions.

Tight end Mason Taylor and return specialist Zavion Thomas were selected to the third team.

Both Campbell and Taylor have declared for the NFL Draft. Swinson has exhausted his collegiate eligibility. The rest of the Tigers on the All-SEC team can return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season.