Latest Weather Blog
Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond
HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
According to WWL, a 17-year-old boy drove to the party when he saw videos of his girlfriend there. Reports said the teenager assaulted his girlfriend in front of the home.
Afterward, 18-year-old Jaylen Williams broke up the fight between the couple and the 17-year-old left. The news outlet said the 17-year-old came back shortly after and started shooting at another car with Jaylen Williams and his 16-year-old cousin Leonard Williams.
During a gun battle between the passengers of the two cars, Leonard Williams tried to run away. Deputies said he was hit by a stray bullet and killed.
The following arrests have been made:
-Jaylen Williams, 18, for obstruction of justice, second-degree murder and three counts of contributing to delinquency of a juvenile
Trending News
-Ella Bickham, 64, for obstruction of justice
-Corey Williams, 18, for starting an altercation with deputies as they processed the crime scene
-Bradney McGary, 17, for obstruction of justice, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons
-An unidentified 17-year-old for obstruction of justice, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons
-An unidentified 16-year-old for obstruction of justice, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons
-And a 17-year-old for principle to second degree murder.
The department said it is also looking for another 16-year-old suspect who is still on the run, according to WWL-TV.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center offering for cancer screenings for Breast Cancer...
-
Man convicted in 2018 killing of beloved Zachary firefighter found guilty of...
-
Group headed to Fort Myers with jam-packed 18 wheeler full of supplies...
-
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
-
Nearly 2 years after unnamed man was found dead in Baton Rouge,...
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...