Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond

19 hours 54 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, October 10 2022 Oct 10, 2022 October 10, 2022 4:00 PM October 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Bradney McGary

HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight.

Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood. 

According to WWL, a 17-year-old boy drove to the party when he saw videos of his girlfriend there. Reports said the teenager assaulted his girlfriend in front of the home. 

Afterward, 18-year-old Jaylen Williams broke up the fight between the couple and the 17-year-old left. The news outlet said the 17-year-old came back shortly after and started shooting at another car with Jaylen Williams and his 16-year-old cousin Leonard Williams.

During a gun battle between the passengers of the two cars, Leonard Williams tried to run away. Deputies said he was hit by a stray bullet and killed. 

The following arrests have been made: 

-Jaylen Williams, 18, for obstruction of justice, second-degree murder and three counts of contributing to delinquency of a juvenile

-Ella Bickham, 64, for obstruction of justice

-Corey Williams, 18, for starting an altercation with deputies as they processed the crime scene

-Bradney McGary, 17, for obstruction of justice, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons

-An unidentified 17-year-old for obstruction of justice, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons

-An unidentified 16-year-old for obstruction of justice, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons

-And a 17-year-old for principle to second degree murder.

The department said it is also looking for another 16-year-old suspect who is still on the run, according to WWL-TV.

