Serial rapist from 1990s, son of BR judge, accused of obscenity at St. George hotel

ST. GEORGE — A man convicted on two counts of rape in 1997 and on probation until 2036 was accused during the weekend of exposing himself to a maid at a St. George hotel.

Nelson Dan Taylor, 45, is accused of one count of obscenity. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office on Saturday secured an arrest warrant for Taylor, who is the son of 19th Judicial District Judge Gail Horne Ray.

Detectives said the incident occurred last Tuesday at a hotel off Siegen Lane.

The victim said she was mopping a floor when Taylor approached her. She said that when Taylor asked for extra towels, she "observed a weird movement with his hand and moved behind her cleaning cart." Moments later, she said, Taylor stepped from behind the cart and she saw that he was seeking sexual gratification.

The sheriff's office said a hotel security camera corroborated the victim's statement. The video showed Taylor leaving the hotel through a rear door and throwing towels in a trash can before getting into his truck.

Detectives said the victim was able to identify Taylor from a photo array.

While Taylor was a student at Baton Rouge High School, he was convicted after admitting to a series of rapes. The then-17-year-old was accused of breaking into the homes of six girls between October 1995 and April 1996 and raping them.

Taylor is a registered sex offender.