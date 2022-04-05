Senate set to discuss fivefold increase for speeding tickets on Basin Bridge

Photo: KATC

BATON ROUGE - The Senate will discuss increasing the price of a ticket to speeding drivers traveling over the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

The Senate introduced the bill yesterday, which would increase the current first-offense fine from the original $175 to $875. Repeat offenders would be hit with $2,500 and up to 90 days of jail time if the bill passes.

In early March, a man toppled over the bridge after being hit by a driver while checking on a previous accident. The man was rescued by a nearby fisherman.