78°
Latest Weather Blog
Senate set to discuss fivefold increase for speeding tickets on Basin Bridge
BATON ROUGE - The Senate will discuss increasing the price of a ticket to speeding drivers traveling over the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
The Senate introduced the bill yesterday, which would increase the current first-offense fine from the original $175 to $875. Repeat offenders would be hit with $2,500 and up to 90 days of jail time if the bill passes.
Trending News
In early March, a man toppled over the bridge after being hit by a driver while checking on a previous accident. The man was rescued by a nearby fisherman.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
All he wants is his drainage fixed, grass cut
-
New bill to put responsibility on parents of juveniles committing crimes
-
Nakamoto investigation questions CATS' tardiness in paying healthcare premiums for employees
-
Body found on Glen Oaks Drive
-
New bills aim at holding metal recycling companies accountable in catalytic converter...