75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Semi-truck carrying gravel overturns along Magnolia Bridge Road

9 hours 51 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, June 19 2025 Jun 19, 2025 June 19, 2025 12:28 PM June 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — An 18-wheeler carrying gravel overturned on Magnolia Bridge Road near Wax Road in Central on Thursday. 

The Central Police Department said that a wrecker is on its way to remove the overturned semi-truck.

Officials say Magnolia Bridge Road has been reopened after crews worked to remove the overturned semi. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days