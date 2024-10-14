Select Grosse Tete residents to vote at temporary polling location as bridge closure continues

GROSSE TETE — A temporary polling location has been set up for certain Grosse Tete residents due to the ongoing closure of the Grosse Tete Bridge.

Part of Precinct 6 — voters in the Crescent School Precinct — will now vote at the Intercoastal Road Fire Station in the Nov. 5 and Dec. 7 elections. An updated voter registration card will be sent to affected residents, the Iberville Parish government said Monday.

Early voting is also available to Iberville Parish residents from Oct. 18 to 29 — except on Sundays — from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters' office in the Iberville Parish Court House.