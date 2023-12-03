See which teams play in the College Football Playoff after new CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE - The College Football Playoff Committee have announced the four teams competing for the National Championship in the last four-team playoff. See who made it and the full rankings here:

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Florida State

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Iowa

18. NC State

19. Oregon State

20. Oklahoma State

21. Tennessee

22. Clemson

23. Liberty

24. SMU

25. Kansas State