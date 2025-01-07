See what interactive sports bar is taking over Drago's Seafood

BATON ROUGE - Since the news broke of Drago's Seafood planning to shut down its current Baton Rouge location on Constitution Avenue off College Drive, many began to wonder: what business could take over a 14,000-square-foot building?

The answer is Loft18, an interactive sports bar and grill created by NOLA natives Greg Whitman and Ty Duet.

In what seemed like fate, the duo told WBRZ they stumbled upon the location just as the owners of Drago's were looking to relocate, and the two bought Drago's out of their lease. After researching the market, both entrepreneurs agreed Baton Rouge is a good fit for the next Loft18 location.

"It just made sense. It wasn't that we were trying to take over a business. It was just an opportunity that presented itself and the lease made sense and so we jumped to it," Whitman said.

Loft18's design innovates the sports bar experience with full-swing golf simulators and multiple other sports to choose from — including soccer, football and dodgeball. And they're serving up the heat with a menu of burgers, wings, beer and more to choose from.

"We're really excited to bring something fun to the area," COO Duet said.

Founded in Metairie, Loft18 has five locations in Texas and Louisiana.

The Baton Rouge location is set to open in the spring. Drago's plans to close in late January to move to another location. As of now, their next location is unknown.