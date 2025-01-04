64°
Drago's says it has lost lease at location near College Drive; plans to shutter by end of month

3 hours 2 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, January 04 2025 Jan 4, 2025 January 04, 2025 10:50 AM January 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A popular seafood restaurant says it has lost its lease and must move to a new location.

Drago's said its location on Constitution Avenue near College Drive in Baton Rouge would close by the end of the month and reopen later at a new location yet to be announced.

The restaurant's operators said they were "in the process of negotiating a new home for Drago's Baton Rouge." It promised updates "very soon."

Drago's also has other restaurants in Louisiana and Mississippi.

