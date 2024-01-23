63°
Latest Weather Blog
SEE THE PHOTOS: Highland Road closed between Siegen and Pecue due to overturned semi
BATON ROUGE - Highland Road was closed between Pecue Lane and Siegen Lane early Tuesday after a traffic accident left the road blocked by an 18-wheeler and a wrecked Toyota Tundra.
The crash occurred near the entrance to the observatory at the Highland Road Community Park. Traffic was diverted to Perkins Road.
Fire officials said shortly after the accident that it did not appear that the truck was carrying hazardous material. There was no immediate report of serious injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate
-
Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate
-
Two 10-year-old boys went missing for hours in St. Francisville found in...
-
Drivers cut red light at busy intersection, man warns of danger
-
Mayor Broome announces significant reduction in overdose deaths