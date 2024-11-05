83°
Latest Weather Blog
Secretary of State's Office says voting issues early Tuesday morning should be resolved
BATON ROUGE - Reports of some voters having issues casting their ballot Tuesday morning have been resolved.
Several viewers reached out to us and said they had issues casting their ballot, with some saying their polling location was having technical difficulties with last names in certain portions of the alphabet.
WBRZ reached out to the Secretary of State's Office, which said the issue had been resolved.
Trending News
Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. You can check what's on your ballot here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Istrouma High coach, health teacher sentenced to 2 years...
-
One person hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive
-
Officer shoots two people at end of 7-mile chase
-
Attorney alleges 40 cases of voter fraud in Amite
-
Livingston Parish Schools, Sheriff's Office officials team to address rise of social...