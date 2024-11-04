Latest Weather Blog
Get to know who and what is on the ballot in federal, state, local races for the 2024 election
Before going to your polling site and casting your vote, it's important to know who — and what — is on the ballot.
The most publicized race is undoubtedly the presidential election. The frontrunners are Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former President Donald Trump (R).
Across the capital region, four congressional seats are on the ballot in Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5.
District 2: Troy Carter Sr. (D), Devin Davis (D), Devin Lance Graham (R), Christy Lynch (R) and Shondrell Perrilloux (R)
District 3: Priscilla Gonzales (D), Clay Higgins (R) Xan John (R) and Sadi Summerlin (D)
District 4: Mike Johnson (R) and Joshua Morott (R)
District 5: Julie Letlow (R), M.V. Mendoza (R) and Michael Vallien Jr. (D)
Multiple other public offices governing multiple parishes are also on the ballot.
Public Service Commissioner, District 2: Jean-Paul Coussan (R), Nick Laborde (D) and Julie Quinn (R)
21st Judicial District Court Judge: Matthew Belser (R) and Lindon Bennett Magee (R)
23rd Judicial District Court Judge: Jennifer Gauthreaux Prescott (D) and Toni Falterman Menard (R)
A proposed new constitutional amendment deciding whether federal revenue that Louisiana gets from alternative or renewable energy sources generated off the coast should go to the coastal protection and restoration fund or go to the state's general fund is also on the ballot.
There are also key races for both ballot measures and public offices in multiple parishes. It is important to note that only contested races are included on this list. Any candidates running unopposed will not be listed.
Ascension:
Mayor of Donaldsonville
Mayor of Gonzales
Gonzales Chief of Police
Donaldsonville District 1 Councilmember
Donaldsonville District 2 Councilmember
Donaldsonville District 3 Councilmember
Donaldsonville District 4 Councilmember
Donaldsonville District 5 Councilmember
Gonzales Division A Councilmember
Gonzales Division C Councilmember
Gonzales Division E Councilmember
Assumption:
Proposition: A 10-year renewal to a special ad valorem tax of 3.5 mills property tax to help fund the Assumption Council on Aging.
East Baton Rouge:
EBR Mayor-President
EBR Council, District 1
EBR Council, District 2
EBR Council, District 5
EBR Council, District 7
EBR Council, District 10
EBR Council, District 11
EBR City Judge Div C
EBR City Constable
EBR Home Rule Charter Amendment
EBR Rec. & Park Renewal No. 1
EBR Rec. & Park Renewal No. 2
City of Baton Rouge (Firefighter Pay)
EBR Fire Prot. District 1 Renewal
EBR Brownsfield Fire Prot. District 3 Renewal
EBR Alsen Fire Prot. District 9 Renewal
EBR Woodlawn Estates Fee Continuation
East Feliciana:
East Feliciana School Board, Dist. 3, Div. 1
Town of Clinton Aldermen
East Feliciana Parishwide Tax Renewal
Iberville:
Plaquemine Mayor
Rosedale Mayor
Grosse Tete Aldermen
Rosedale Aldermen
Plaquemine Selectman, District I
Plaquemine Selectman, District II
Plaquemine Selectman, District III
Plaquemine Selectman, District VI
Iberville Parish Home Rule Charter Amendment
Livingston:
Livingston School Board, District 2
French Settlement Mayor
Walker Police Chief
Livingston Police Chief
Walker Councilmen
Livingston Aldermen
Port Vincent Aldermen
Walker Councilman, District 2
Livingston Parish Proposition #1
Livingston Parish Proposition #2
Denham Springs Hotel Tax
Pointe Coupee:
Livonia Council Members
St. Mary:
Proposition: A 10-year renewal of a 3-mill property tax to fund improvements of the parish's recreational facilities.
Morgan City District 2 Councilmember
Morgan City District 3 Councilmember
Morgan City District 5 Councilmember
Tangipahoa:
Amite City Mayor
Roseland Mayor
Tangipahoa Mayor
Amite City Police Chief
Roseland Police Chief
Roseland Aldermen
Amite City Council, District 1
Amite City Council, District 2
Amite City Council, District 3
Amite City Council, District 4
Tangipahoa 1% S&U Tax Renewal
Hammond Prop. No. 1 of 2
Hammond Prop. No. 2 of 2
Tickfaw Property Tax - 10 Mills
West Baton Rouge:
Port Allen Mayor
Brusly Police Chief
Port Allen Council Member At Large
Port Allen Council, Dist. I
Port Allen Council, Dist. II
Port Allen Council, Dist. III
Addis Council Members
Brusly Council Members
West Feliciana:
St. Francisville Mayor
St. Francisville Aldermen
