96°
Latest Weather Blog
Secretary of State implements new absentee ballot envelopes ahead of Oct. 11 election
BATON ROUGE — The Secretary of State's office implementing redesigned absentee voting envelopes that will be used for the Oct. 11 elections.
Voters who have requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming elections should expect to see these redesigned envelopes in the coming days.
"Our redesigned absentee ballot envelopes come with larger print and easier-to-read instructions," Secretary Nancy Landry said. "These envelopes will ensure that voters more clearly understand how to vote absentee-by-mail while maintaining the stringent election security measures Louisiana deserves and expects."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD: Fire at Choctaw Drive storage unit was result of arson
-
Southside Junior High School student taken into custody after allegedly bringing gun...
-
Central: Proposed city center is 'long-term vision' to increase 'quality of life'...
-
Tangipahoa deputies looking to identify man spotted with large blood stain at...
-
2une In Previews: RECESS by Recoop Wellness and Trifecta Sports Therapy
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly loves the Tigers intangibles they bring to the field
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener