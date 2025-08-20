96°
Secretary of State implements new absentee ballot envelopes ahead of Oct. 11 election

Wednesday, August 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Secretary of State's office implementing redesigned absentee voting envelopes that will be used for the Oct. 11 elections. 

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming elections should expect to see these redesigned envelopes in the coming days.

"Our redesigned absentee ballot envelopes come with larger print and easier-to-read instructions," Secretary Nancy Landry said. "These envelopes will ensure that voters more clearly understand how to vote absentee-by-mail while maintaining the stringent election security measures Louisiana deserves and expects."

