91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second teenager arrested after fatal shooting on Avenue J

1 hour 5 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, July 04 2025 Jul 4, 2025 July 04, 2025 2:31 PM July 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a second teenager after a Tuesday shooting on Avenue J left a 22-year-old man dead, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Eddie Monroe, 17, was booked for second-degree murder after Victor Lapharohs was shot to death in a nearby parking lot to Avenue J and Woodpecker Street. Court records show Monroe was previously arrested for a shooting during a downtown Christmas parade, and he bonded out June 14.

Trending News

Police arrested a 16-year-old for principal to second-degree murder Thursday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days