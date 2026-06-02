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Over 6,000 reported without power in multiple southeast Louisiana parishes
BATON ROUGE - Over 6,000 people are reportedly without power across southeast Louisiana, power outages map show.
As of 8:05 p.m., 3,335 people in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power and 2,808 people are without power in East Feliciana Parish, poweroutage.us shows.
The city of Zachary also said that that Port Hudson Pride Road at Richland Boulevard is completely impassable due to high water. High water is reported also at La. Hwy. 19 and Main Street, Carpenter Road, Plank Road at Main Street, and Nelson at Cypress to March Street.
Additionally, about 600 people are without power in the town of Livingston due to two power poles needing to be replaced.
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