Teenager arrested for alleged connection to fatal shooting on Avenue J
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a 16-year-old allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Victor Lapharohs.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J around 3:15 p.m.. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Lapharohs, shot to death in a nearby parking lot.
BRPD announced they had arrested a 16-year-old allegedly involved in the shooting on Thursday.
The teenager was booked into Juvenile Detection for principal to second-degree murder.
