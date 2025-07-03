Teenager arrested for alleged connection to fatal shooting on Avenue J

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a 16-year-old allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Victor Lapharohs.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J around 3:15 p.m.. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Lapharohs, shot to death in a nearby parking lot.

BRPD announced they had arrested a 16-year-old allegedly involved in the shooting on Thursday.

The teenager was booked into Juvenile Detection for principal to second-degree murder.