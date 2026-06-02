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Assumption Parish woman charged with battery after fight at recreation facility

1 hour 42 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2026 Jun 2, 2026 June 02, 2026 10:15 AM June 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Denetria Lee

PLATTENVILLE — A White Castle woman turned herself in to authorities after a fight at a recreation facility left another person injured, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Faith C. Bourg, 36, was arrested on felony battery charges connected to a fight that took place at an area recreation facility Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the person who reported the fight said Bourg attacked her. The complainant was treated for injuries at a local healthcare facility.

Deputies secured an arrest warrant after completing the investigation. Bourg turned herself in to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Monday morning.

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She is charged with second-degree battery and disturbing the peace. Bourg remains in custody pending a bond hearing.

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