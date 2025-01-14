Remaining two teenagers arrested for Christmas parade shooting in downtown BR

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested two teenagers who were allegedly involved in a shootout during a downtown Christmas parade that left a woman injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department took Trevyon Collins and Eddie Monroe, both 17, into custody for one count each of attempted first-degree murder after the shooting, which happened on Dec. 14. Another teenager allegedly involved in the shooting, 15-year-old Christopher King, was arrested on Jan. 10.

During the investigation, detectives watched surveillance video of the shooting, which showed four men inside a nearby store prior to the shootout. Collins and Monroe are believed to be two of those four and were both seen brandishing weapons at another group of men.

Officers found over forty shell casings around the scene.

A woman was shot in the back during the shootout. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

There was no immediate information on the teens' bond amount. The two teenagers, since they are 17 years old, will be tried as adults if they go into court.