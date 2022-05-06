Second suspect arrested in gunfight that killed innocent bystander outside Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for negligent homicide after he allegedly killed an innocent bystander during a shootout that unfolded in the parking lot of a bar on Plank Road late last year.

Tyrell Givens, 34, was booked this week for allegedly shooting three people during the gunfight on Nov. 21, 2021. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting likely stemmed from a confrontation at the Ooh Dat Sports Bar and Grill around 2 a.m. that morning.

Givens told officers that he opened fire when another man, Gevartise Armstead, shot Givens' cousin during a shoving match outside the bar. As Givens shot at Armstead, investigators believe he struck a car and two other people standing nearby.

Cedrick Parker, who was standing in line to get food nearby, was struck in the head and died at the scene.

Police arrested Givens on Wednesday after they determined he fired the shots that killed Parker and wounded two other bystanders. He was booked for negligent homicide and two counts of negligent injuring.

Givens was also arrested in a separate shooting where he allegedly opened fire during a family gathering in March 2021.

Armstead, the other accused gunman, is jailed for attempted second-degree murder in the shooting. Armstead is also facing a murder charge in another shooting that happened in December, several months before he was booked for the Plank Road shootout.