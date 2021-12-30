Man arrested for March shooting at family event

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested 34-year-old Tyrell Givens for his part in a shooting that happened in March.

Authorities say at 5:30 p.m. on March 27, 2021, Givens fired several gunshots at family members after an argument at his house in the 2200 block of Martine Avenue. This was during a family event.

Givens is charged with 10 counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.