Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for March shooting at family event

1 hour 11 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, December 30 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested 34-year-old Tyrell Givens for his part in a shooting that happened in March.

Authorities say at 5:30 p.m. on March 27, 2021, Givens fired several gunshots at family members after an argument at his house in the 2200 block of Martine Avenue. This was during a family event.

Givens is charged with 10 counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

