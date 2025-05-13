82°
Latest Weather Blog
Second Plaquemine ferry returns from service in Cameron Parish
PLAQUEMINE - The second ferry in Plaquemine is returning to service in Iberville Parish on Tuesday afternoon after being used in Cameron Parish for the last month.
The boat was serving Cameron Parish while the parish's ferry was being repaired. Tuesday afternoon, the ferry will be up and running in the capital region again.
The second ferry runs on weekdays from 5:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 3:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fifth graders graduate from school's DARE program teaching them drug safety
-
8-year-old girl in critical condition after she was struck by stray bullet...
-
Siblings arrested after Hammond triple shooting leaves one person dead, toddler hospitalized
-
Drago's announces return to Baton Rouge; new location opening this summer in...
-
70 for 70: Reverend T.J. Jemison