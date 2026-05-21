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Suspect arrested for stealing signed jerseys from Baton Rouge sports store
BATON ROUGE - A suspect was arrested after a sports memorabilia shop had its window smashed and an entire rack of jerseys stolen.
The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Corey Veasy for stealing over $2,600 worth of signed jerseys from Pro Dreams on Burbank Drive.
Police said they received information that one of the stolen jerseys, a Dylan Crews LSU jersey, had been returned to Pro Dreams. Officials learned that the suspect brought the jersey to a convenience store in Tigerland and traded it for tobacco products.
Officers said after they located Veasy, he admitted to being in possession of the jerseys and agreed to assist in recovering them. Veasy brought detectives to an address on Tigerland Avenue, where they located one jersey in a trash can and an additional six jerseys inside an apartment.
Veasy then brought detectives to an address on Jim Taylor Drive, where they found another jersey. Veasy advised he sold the rest of the jerseys to a subject named Mike.
Among the jerseys recovered were two Charles Alexander jerseys, one Dylan Crews jersey, one Drew Brees Saints jersey, one Devin White LSU jersey and a Dylan Crews Nationals jersey.
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Veasy was booked for simple burglary.
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