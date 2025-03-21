63°
Second Plaquemine ferry will be out of service until further notice; crews helping in Cameron Parish

2 hours 49 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 8:47 AM March 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PLAQUEMINE - The second Plaquemine ferry will be out of service until further notice while it helps in Cameron Parish. 

The Department of Transportation of Development will be moving the ferry to help the ferry system in Cameron Parish while its vessel is being repaired.

The remaining vessel will remain in Plaquemine to carry out regular ferry duties during modified hours until further notice. 

The new Plaquemine ferry hours are Monday to Friday from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m..

